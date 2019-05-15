New-Bridge hold successful bag pack in Tesco

Friends of New-Bridge in association with the SEN department in New-Bridge Integrated College held a bag pack in Tesco at the Boulevard recently and raised £725.

The proceeds will be added to the money which is being raised to purchase equipment for a sensory room in the College for students. Thank you to all the students who helped out, including many of our Senior Students, all of whom are wonderful ambassadors for the College.

A warm thank you to David McKay, Tesco, who is always on hand to assist and offer help to the community and to everyone who donated on the day.