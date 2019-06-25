Mark celebrates charity target

Dromore man Mark Tumelty, has joined Ulster Bank staff in raising a staggering £127,932 for locally based depression charity, AWARE and Macmillan Cancer Support.

As part of his fundraising challenges Mark, branch manager of Ulster Bank in Lisburn, completed two half marathons and a 100 mile static cycle.

Mark joined teams from Macmillan and AWARE and other Ulster Bank staff at a special celebratory event hosted by Q Radio presenter Cate Conway which included a live reveal to mark the finale of the bank’s One Week in June charity campaign.

Staff have broken the £1 million mark of funds raised for local charities since One Week in June was set up eight years ago.

“I’m incredibly proud of all our staff who have worked so hard to raise this amazing total. A big thank-you also to all our customers who really dug deep to help us make a real difference to AWARE and Macmillan,” said Mark McKelvey, Ulster Bank Local Director, North Region.

Throughout June bank staff organised many different events and challenges, from running, cycling and mountain hikes to raffles, afternoon teas, auctions, car boot sales, quizzes and BBQs.

Thanking Ulster Bank for their tremendous contribution Clare Galbraith from AWARE said: “Through their fabulous work, Ulster Bank staff and customers will be helping to sustain and grow our support groups throughout Northern Ireland. I’m so grateful to everyone at Ulster Bank it really has been a brilliant and extremely enjoyable partnership.

Joanne Young from Macmillan Cancer Support said it had been a fantastic experience working with the team at Ulster Bank and supporting their money raising efforts, “I’d like to congratulate all the bank staff for their phenomenal fundraising efforts. Many people at Ulster Bank have experienced at first hand the vital support from a range of services provided by Macmillan in Northern Ireland, especially our incredible Macmillan nurses and we’re delighted that they wanted to support us and give back to the charity.”