LUKE 1977 opens first NI store at The Boulevard

Rasoul Didarzadeh, Head of Retail and Sport, Jason Parry, Head of Retail Creative and Adam Anderson, Store Manager at LUKE 1977 pictured at the new store opening alongside Retail Operations Manager at The Boulevard, Pauline Tipping Picture by Darren Kidd/PressEye

Creating five jobs initially, LUKE 1977 opens its 1,261 sq. ft. store on October 29, making it the seventh new retailer to set its sights on the designer outlet in the past 2 years, with the most recent being Claire’s who opened its doors just one week prior to LUKE.

Retail Operations Manager at The Boulevard, Pauline Tipping said: “We are thrilled LUKE 1977 chose The Boulevard as its first stand-alone Ireland store. Coming to the end of what has been a successful trading year, it is a fantastic addition to our enviable retail offering.

“Growing our retail variety over the past number of years has cemented The Boulevard as Northern Ireland’s premier designer outlet and so we are very proud that LUKE 1977 joins over 50 global brands at the scheme.”

LUKE 1977 Founder, Luke Roper said: “The strong customer base made The Boulevard the ideal location to open our first-ever NI store. With a fantastic pull of customers, we feel it will be the perfect fit.