Lord Mayor enjoys a cuppa at new Dromore business Artisan Man

Tha Artisan Man, Boal's Lane, Dromore County Down, proprietor Johnny English with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr. ©Edward Byrne Photography

Recently launched by Dromore man Jonny English, with a £30,000 investment and the creation of four jobs, this is the first stop in what Jonny hopes will be many similar stops along and over the border.

Launched officially by Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Glenn Barr, The Artisan Man offers a full range of home baked pastries, lunchtime specials and great tasting tea and coffee.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “I was delighted to call with Jonny this morning to wish him well with this extension to his business. I know that there will be good passing trade on this stretch of road and know he will be providing tasty snacks to those passing his van. Why not call with the Artisan Man if in this part of the Borough.”

Already established with his own luxury cake business, Jonny is well known in the local bakery industry and supplies to businesses in south Belfast and Dromore.

Jonny English said: “This is an expansion to a business I’ve been operating from home and is something I have dreamt about for a long time. With the passing trade on this stretch of the road and nothing like The Artisan Man for miles around, the time felt right to open. I’m so pleased as business is much better than I’d forecasted for the initial launch phase. It’s been word of mouth so far and I’ve already built up a little clientele of regular visitors, whether they’re commuting, on their way to a day out shopping or taking a break from working from home.

“I have a vision for a number of The Artisan Man food containers located on this side and the other side of the border so this outlet at Boals Lane is hopefully the first of many.”