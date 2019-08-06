Little Bakehouse is a tasty winner

Great Taste, the world’s most coveted food and drink awards, has announced its stars of 2019.

Out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries, The Little Bakehouse, Dromore was awarded a 3-star Great Taste award for its Courgette, Lime and Pistachio Cake. Achieving the highest accolade, this means the product was described by judges as extraordinarily tasty.

As one of only eight producers from Northern Ireland to achieve 3-star accreditation, this is a phenomenal achievement for the local home based bakery.

It has been quite a journey for former Loughry College graduate and The Little Bakehouse Owner Susanne Taggart.

As Susanne explains: “We are so privileged to be one of the eight winners of the three star award in Northern Ireland this year. As a small local business this gives us a fantastic platform to expand our business and let more people enjoy our award-winning products. This is our first year entering the great taste awards and we are delighted to win five stars overall for three of our products.”

Great Taste 2019 will reach its exciting finale on Sunday 1 September, when the world of fine food gathers at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London to find out the Great Taste Golden Fork trophy winners for each region, with the final applause reserved for the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2019.