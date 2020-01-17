Less waste for Inspire Wellness

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Cllr Paul Greenfield have welcomed a new business to Banbridge.

The new venture in Bridge Street, Banbridge is one of a kind and it’s focus is on sustainable choices and therefore less waste.

Inspire Wellness is a store with a difference and whilst there has over the past number of years been a push towards recycling this business is advocating reuse and only recycle as a last resort. Refills are available on wholefoods, herbs and spices, laundry and home cleaning, plus personal care refillables.

The store itself is eco friendly, zero waste and it reuses as many things it can. All products are environmentally friendly and chemical free. The stores message is to “Repurpose, reuse and reduce waste. Recycling should be the last choice.”

Cllr Paul Greenfield and Carla Lockhart MP, said: “This is a brilliant venture and great idea. As we are all becoming more environmentally friendly and aware of the need to preserve and sustain our planet so we should encourage shops like Inspire Wellness. It is always good to see new businesses coming to a local town centre and on a personal level we always seek to do as much of my own shopping in our stores. It is good to shop local and shop sustainable. We want to see our town centres thriving. This is a great start to 2020 and we know Banbridge will welcome the potential of more foot fall on the towns streets. Congratulations to the owners. Superb business idea.”