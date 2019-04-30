Kathy wins Early Career Investigator award

Dr Kathy Ruddy (30), originally from Pomeroy and a past pupil of St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon, has won the Early Career Investigator award from Neuroscience Ireland.

She now works as a neuroscientist at Trinity College in Dublin, and lives in Banbridge with her husband Giles Conlon.

Having worked in Switzerland for three years developing brain-computer interfaces (BCI), Dr Ruddy developed a groundbreaking approach to stroke rehabilitation using a form of BCI based on magnetic brain stimulation.

She was awarded the Early Career Investigator award from Neuroscience Ireland at the British Neuroscience Association Festival of Neuroscience last week, held in the Convention centre in Dublin.

She was presented with a medal and a cheque for €500.