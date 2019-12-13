Kane get £10m MEP Contract

Kane has been awarded a £10 million by Maybourne Group to deliver the centralised energy centre and ventilation systems within the luxurious Claridge’s Hotel in London.

Based in Banbridge, Kane will deliver the Basement Energy Centre and Basement Works over a 35-week period.

The works will consist of Combined Heat and Power Systems, Gas Boilers, Chillers and Fan Coil Units. A centralised Vent System will form part of the works and will encompass 24 Air Handling Units as well as an Emergency Lighting Monitoring System, Backup Generator, CCTV, Fire Protection and an Alarm and Access Control System.

Kane’s in-house design and prefabrication teams have created an innovative prefabrication work pattern for the project. The design team will utilise the latest virtual reality (VR) technology to design and build sections of the project’s complex infrastructure at their prefabrication workshop in Banbridge. The dimension specific sections will be lowered to the basement, incorporating five levels, utilising a bespoke lifting operation.

Kane’s in-house VR capability will allow for real time collaboration between their offices in London and Northern Ireland. A detailed analysis of the virtual drawings will be coded to efficiently capture design, procurement spend and maintenance records.

Cathal McMullan, Kane Managing Director said: “We are delighted to have secured the MEP contract at the prestigious Claridge’s Hotel in London. Our highly skilled team look forward to delivering this project using the latest virtual technology during the design process to ensure efficiencies, collaboration and a safely delivered project on time and within budget”.