It’s show time for Dromara

MEMBERS of Dromara Vintage and Classic Club are putting the final touches to this year’s charity show which takes place on Saturday, June 8.

Thousands of pounds have been donated to charity over recent years as a result of the Dromara Show which is now one of the most famous in Northern Ireland.

This year the main beneficiary will be the Air Ambulance NI Service which provides a vital, life saving service in airlifting serious trauma victims to the specialist unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Other charities including the provision of Christmas lunches for senior citizens will also benefit from the Show which takes place from 10.30am at the Rathfriland Rd grounds of Dromara Village Football Club.

According to Brian McGrillen Chairman of the Vintage and Classic Club all types of vintage and classic vehicles and equipment are welcome and this year a special invitation has gone out to the owners of industrial tractors to attend. As an added incentive all exhibitors will be entered into a free draw.

Traditionally the Dromara Show attracts a fascinating and wide variety of vehicles and on June 7 will as usual be packed with cars, vans, tractors and trucks of all makes, types and descriptions.

Refreshments will be available and there will be plenty of activities to keep the children happy.

Mr McGrillen said the Show could not take place without the help and cooperation of so many people and the organising Committee was grateful to Dromara Village FC Chairman Mr Rab Sloan for the use of their grounds.

He also thanked local farmer Mr Robert Fee for the use of his field for overspill parking, the small army of local volunteers who so willingly turn out on the day to help, the ladies who provide the refreshments and the ticket sellers.