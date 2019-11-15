‘Inspirational’ event for women

‘Inspiring Women’ is the latest event in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s 2019 Enterprise Week.

Taking place on Wednesday, November 20 in The Chamber, Palace Demesne, Armagh, the free event will showcase a panel of female entrepreneurs who will share their story and experiences of setting up their own businesses with the aim to inspire other women to do likewise.

Natasha Sayee

Taking part will be Emma Gribben from Digital by Emma, life coach Doreen Ritchie and Roslyn Bell, author of ‘I’ll be home in 20 minutes’.

Emma Gribben is a digital marketing consultant experienced in training with the Google Digital Academy. She was voted Digital Advertising Northern Ireland Awards, Young Digital Person in 2018 and listed in the NI Top 40 under 40 in 2016.

Doreen Ritchie is a life and business coach based in Belfast. She spent 25 years in management, personal development, team-building, supervision and mentoring and has a Masters in Organisation and Management.

Roslyn Bell is an entrepreneur with a multi-million-pound property empire. She is a survivor, inspirational speaker, business coach, advocate for women in business and author.

Doreen Ritchie

Chaired by Natasha Sayee, former BBC TV news reporter, the event is open to all women in the borough whether they are currently in business or thinking about setting up their own company.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell, commented: “A recent Review of Female Entrepreneurship showed that only 1 in 3 UK entrepreneurs is female. As a council, we want to support women who are considering starting up their own business and this event will be an opportunity to tap into the collective wisdom of these women who have enjoyed and endured the ups and downs of being a female entrepreneur.

“This is one of many events in a week-long programme providing an excellent opportunity for networking, so I would encourage all local businesses and entrepreneurs to check out the website for the full list of events and come along and be part of Enterprise Week.”

Sponsored by SONI, Enterprise Week will run from November 18 to 22 and will see a total of 18 free events take place across the borough. Aimed at the whole business community it will include a range of inspirational and informative events, demonstrating the council’s commitment to nurturing and developing the local economy.

Emma Gribben

Local enterprise agencies, including CIDO Ltd, Banbridge District Enterprise Ltd, Mayfair Business Centre, Armagh Business Centre and Brownlow Ltd will be hosting drop-in clinics and offering advice and guidance on programmes which help turn business ideas into reality.

‘Inspiring Women’ will take place from 3.00 – 5.00pm with afternoon tea provided. There will be time during the event for attendees to ask the panel questions and the event will finish with a networking opportunity.

With booking essential, please register your place by visiting abcenterpriseweektickets2019.eventbrite.co.uk.

For details on all the events featured in this year’s Enterprise Week visit https://armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/enterprise-week-2019

The Global Entrepreneurship Week debate can be followed on Facebook and Twitter #GEW2019 and #ABCEW19.