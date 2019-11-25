A free car parking scheme will operate in council-owned off-street pay-and-display car parks in Armagh City, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown on Saturday, December

7, 14 and 21 in the lead up to Christmas.

As businesses across the borough gear up for the busiest shopping period of the year, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is re-running its hugely popular free Saturday parking scheme in the run-up to Christmas in an effort to help local traders capitalise on the bumper festive sales season.

Welcoming this initiative, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell commented: “Local businesses - from big brand stores to small independent retailers - are reliant on increased footfall in December to boost end of year profits. We are pleased to support

this scheme for the fourth consecutive year as free parking incentivises locals and visitors to spend more time shopping and socialising in our town centres during this peak trading period.”

Some 1,569 parking spaces will be free to use in 15 council-owned and operated off-street pay-and-display car parks in the borough’s main urban centres:

Armagh City - Dobbin Street Lane, Friary Road East, Linenhall Street and Lonsdale Road.

Banbridge - Bridge Street East, Commercial Road, Downshire Place and Townsend Street.

Lurgan - Castle Lane and Waring Street 3; and

Portadown - Magowan Buildings, Marley Street, Meadow Lane West, West Street and William

Street.

Signs will be affixed to ticket machines in all relevant car parks to remind shoppers that they can avail of free parking on the selected dates.

Motorists are reminded that traffic attendants will still be operating in car parks on the free parking days and will enforce all other aspects of car parking, for example out of bay parking, to ensure that car parks will still operate in a safe manner for all users.

The council also manages an additional 34 non-paying car parks across the borough, bringing the total number of free parking spaces in all towns and villages including Dromore, Rathfriland, Gilford, Keady, Markethill and Tandragee to 3,472.

Parking is free across the borough on Sundays.