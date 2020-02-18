FP McCann to deliver a £1.4m Dromore scheme

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have appointed leading construction company FP McCann to deliver a dynamic £1.4m Dromore Town Centre Public Realm scheme, made possible by £900k funding by Department for Communities with additional funding provided by Department for Infrastructure and the Council.

The impressive scheme covers the Market Square, Church Street and Bridge Street areas of the town with the scope of works including resurfacing of footways in natural stone, installation of street furniture, upgraded street lighting, tree planting, wayfinding and bespoke features reflecting the historic fabric of the town.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “I am delighted to see the ambitious plans for Dromore Town Centre become a reality. This scheme will undoubtedly improve the quality and physical appearance of the urban centre plus enhance connectivity, accessibility and movement for all users contributing to the progression of the town.

“Importantly this regeneration of the town centre achieves the Dromore Masterplan themes of ‘creating active streets’ and ‘reconnecting local communities’ whilst building on the rich heritage base and assets of the town paying careful attention to its Conservation Area status.”

Works will commence at the end of March 2020 on a phased construction approach. During the construction period a site office will be located in the town centre with a dedicated public liaison officer on site to assists with queries from local businesses and residents. Pedestrian access will be maintained, as will access to the premises on the affected streets throughout the works, and a traffic management plan will be in place.

Ahead of the commencement of the project, FP McCann will be hosting a ‘Meet the Contractor’ Event on Wednesday, February 26 in Dromore Town Hall which will consist of a Public Drop-In Session from 12noon – 2pm, and a Public Presentation at 5.30pm.

This is an excellent opportunity to find out more about the scheme, the works to be undertaken, project timeline plus will offer the opportunity to raise any concerns or issues you may have in relation to the delivery of the scheme itself.