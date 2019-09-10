Food and Cider Festival returns to Banbridge

Banbridge is set to become a fresh and flavoursome hot spot for food and cider lovers as part of a major celebration of their award-winning food, produce and hospitality.

A festival feast like no other, this year’s Armagh Food and Cider Festival runs from September 19 to 22 with a giant-sized programme of unique gastronomic events and activities designed to suit everyone’s tastes – and Banbridge is playing a major part.

Packed with spectacular gastronomic quality, top-notch artisan ciders and a new and agile band of passionate chefs, this year’s bigger-than-ever festival weekend promises to further embed this region’s outstanding reputation for food quality and its wide range of unique events and distinctive, authentic experiences.

Supported by Tourism Northern Ireland and DAERA the international four day food frenzy kicks off in Banbridge on Thursday, September 19 with ‘Armagh Cider, Pizza and Pie night’ at The Vault in Banbridge from 8pm until 10.30pm. Enjoy a great combination of ciders specifically matched with tasty wood fired pizzas and a selection of Armagh Bramley apple themed deserts.

Solitude Park will become a hot ticket for foodie fanatics on Friday, September 20 when the ‘Sundown Open Air Market’ comes back to town specialising in great produce. An assortment of delicious street foods will be available from 4pm-9pm set against a backdrop of talented musicians to help set the relaxed scene.

On Saturday, Septemner 21, Quails at FE McWilliam Gallery will be hosting the ‘Beef Barons Dinner’. A packed meaty menu will celebrate all things bovine, focusing on the best local beef, bred and butchered by restaurant owners, the Quail family. Head Chef Fernardo Correa will use variety and creativity with a dash of locally sourced ingredients to make this mouth-watering, 5-course meal a top pick for meat lovers.

On Sunday, September 22, Blend and Batch have your sweet tooth covered with an evening of ‘Delightful Deserts’ and musical entertainment from 4pm-7pm, with a range of home-made desserts and drinks infused and inspired by local ingredients- you won’t want to miss it!

There is no better way to finish your weekend than with Pizza and movies at the Vault, Banbridge. Following on from last year’s screening of The Godfather, the highly anticipated ‘Foodie Film Night’ is back with the second in the trilogy served with The Vault’s divine wood fired pizzas.

Home to some of the Borough’s best tourism and visitor attractions, including the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Solitude Park, Ferguson Irish Linen Factory and part of the Bronte Homeland- Banbridge will become a hot spot for Food and Cider lovers later this month as the Food and Cider Festival returns better than ever for its fifth consecutive year.

Already the region’s official top food and drink experience for 2019, this annual food and drink speculator is also among the first major events to be held as in Northern Ireland as part of the Taste the Island initiative. For programme and to book visit www.visitarmagh.com/foodandcider or phone 028 3752 1800.