Firms hope to turn up the heat in Banbridge

Local installers servicing Banbridge and surrounding areas have been awarded the firmus energy installer charter, offering further reassurance to customers switching to natural gas.

With ambitious plans already underway in the Banbridge area by firmus energy, with an approximate investment value just over £600k to make natural gas available to a further 650 residents in 2019.

The company has awarded the ‘installer charter’ accreditation to natural gas installers across the area that have upheld its high standards.

Paul Stanfield, Director of Sales and Marketing at firmus energy, comments: “As part of our first class customer service offering, we take pride in our installer charter. It clarifies what people switching to firmus energy can expect from the certified installers who are on our register.

“All of the companies that we will include on our installer register meet the requirements of our charter which means that they agree to our customer promises, which include carrying ID cards for reassurance purposes at all times while they are carrying out their work respectfully and courteously. They also agree to complete all quality installations in a timely manner and ensure that each customer has details of all relevant grant schemes.

“We are continuing to grow our customer base, both domestically and commercially and have invested over £110million in our gas network towns since 2005, to bring the choice of natural gas to residents. None of this would be possible without our installers and manufacturers who we work with to ensure a seamless service provision across the board.”

David Vincent, from DV Plumbing & Heating, based in Banbridge and one of the companies in the area to be listed on the charter adds: “We are delighted to be awarded this accreditation, as we have been working in the area for a number of years and customer service is a high priority for us.

firmus energy has provided us many opportunities and through continuous extension of its network in the area, we look forward to connecting many more homes and businesses in the near future.”

The firmus energy installer charter is renewed in April of each year and any installer who fails to uphold standards will be removed from the list, ensuring that customers continue to receive the very best service possible.

Paul continues: “We already have close to 1,600 customers in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area and we are keen to continue to invest in our local areas and connect more customers to our network – which is great news for everyone.

“We are offering enhanced benefits for customers planning to switch to natural gas, with offers such as 0% Finance or £200 Cashback. There is also a range of conversion grants of up to £1,200 for those meeting the qualifying criteria. There has never been a better time for customers to make the

switch, which opens up a wealth of new business opportunities for local gas installers.”

For information on switching to natural gas simply contact firmus energy on 0330 024 9000 or visit www.firmusenergy.co.uk .