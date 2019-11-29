Enterprise Week 2019 marks success

Ten new businesses were launched as part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s 2019 Enterprise Week.

The business ventures cover a range of sectors from leisure to education, beauty to technology and also a cookery school. They are spread across the Borough from Rathfriland to Lurgan, Armagh to Dromore and provide goods and services that travel beyond the Council area.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell commented: “I am delighted to formally launch these companies today. It is the perfect way to finish Enterprise Week 2019 celebrating ten new business ventures. Each company will help to create jobs in the Borough, not just now but into the future as they grow and develop their markets and customer bases.

“The support provided by the Council has helped them to start with all the businesses coming through from Local Enterprise Agencies based in the area that offer start up advice and consultancy including the Start a Business Programme.

“Meeting the entrepreneurs, I have been inspired by their passion and commitment to delivering their business dreams and I wish them every success for the future.

“We have seen a great response to all our events during Enterprise Week and worked with a range of organisations demonstrating Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing the local economy in partnership with others. We know these events help to showcase the great support network there is, to do business in the Borough. ”

Catherine O’Hare runs The Scented Scullery manufacturing soy scented candles in Bluestone Business Park. Also based in Bluestone is AppForSchools, an app software commercial venture run by Ryan McBroom that has developed an easy to manufacture custom app solution for Schools.

Emma McDonald from Lurgan established Learning Labyrinth providing nature based, eco-friendly, educational subscription packs for children of primary school age.

Ashleigh Toman runs Ashleigh T’s Creations which manufactures a range of soaps, lip balms and bath bombs.

Matthew McGrath of Amplify Wellness offers personal training, health and wellness business based in Newry Street in Banbridge. Also in Banbridge is Ross Electrical and Wholesale Ltd, established by Ross Curran which stocks a range of electrical and household appliances, open to the trade and public.

With 20 years’ experience in the industry Robert Hanna set up Hanna Plumbing and Heating and is based in Dromore.

Tracey Toner owner of The Lush Larder produces high quality homemade jams, marmalades and chutneys from home.

Jake McBride and Derek Boyd established King of the Road Detailing based in Armagh. The company provides paint protection solutions for heavy commercials including lorries, buses, and tractors.

Council’s Enterprise Week was sponsored by SONI and run in partnership with local enterprise agencies CIDO Ltd, Banbridge District Enterprise Ltd, Mayfair Business Centre, Armagh Business Centre and Brownlow Ltd.

For details on support offered in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area and to watch a video of Enterprise Week highlights, visit armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/enterprise-week-2019

The Global Entrepreneurship Week debate can be followed on Facebook and Twitter #GEW2019 and #ABCEW19.