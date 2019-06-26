Don’t miss, £1 junior swim

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are continuing to Shake up Summer for kids with the return of the £1 Junior Swim offer at leisure centres across the borough.

will all be offering the popular deal which allows children and young people living in and around the borough to enjoy a swimming session this summer for just £1.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “I’m delighted the council are once again offering the £1 Junior Swim, it’s great value for money and a perfect way to have fun with family and friends over the Summer months. The importance of young people being able to swim cannot be underestimated so I fully support the council continuing with this excellent incentive.”

The £1 Junior Swim is available for anyone aged 17 and under. Children aged four and under can swim free at any of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough

Council pools all year round. Children under the age of eight are not permitted to use the swimming pool without being accompanied by an adult.

Swim times and pool opening hours for all participating centres are available online at www.getactiveabc.com or alternatively contact any of the leisure facilities directly at Banbridge Leisure Centre on 4062 8800, Cascades Leisure Centre on 3833 2802, Craigavon Leisure Centre on 3834 1333, Orchard Leisure Centre on 3751 5920 and Waves Leisure Complex on 3832 2906.

For the full getactiveabc kids Shake up Summer 19 programme, please visit www.getactiveabc.com/summer