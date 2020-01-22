Designer outlet creating 12 jobs

One of the UK and Ireland’s most loved lifestyle brands, Joules, has been confirmed as The Boulevard’s first retailer signing of 2020, creating 12 jobs initially.

Joules has become renowned for its high-quality clothing and interiors collections.

This, along with its strong use of colour, bold prints – all hand-drawn by the talented in-house design team – and unique signature detailing has made the label a well-loved brand with families everywhere. The brand will open the doors of its 2,100 sq ft unit later this year, making it the ninth new retailer to set its sights on the designer outlet in the last 12 months as sales rise by 7%.

It joins the likes of Levi’s, Crew Clothing and Jack and Jones Junior, all recent additions to The Boulevard as well as the scheme’s long-established brands such as Nike, Adidas, Hugo Boss, Jack Wills, Timberland and GAP.

Tom Joule, Joules Founder and Chief Brand Officer said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new Joules store at The Boulevard. We’re really looking forward to bringing our unique personality and style to shoppers later in the year. We’re initially creating 12 full-time and part-time roles so are keen to hear from people who love fashion and are as passionate as we are about the Joules’ brand.”

Chris Nelmes, Retail Director at The Boulevard, said: “After our best year in 2019, we’ve started 2020 with a bang. Joules is a fantastic addition to The Boulevard’s retail portfolio – womenswear is one of our consistently strong categories and we’ve worked hard over the year to really bolster our offering with standout brands.

“We’ve just come out of our strongest Christmas trading period ever with footfall up by 4% on the year thanks to the strength of our brands, the discounts and savings and a busy onsite events calendar that’s helping increase dwell time and boost spend per head by 5%.