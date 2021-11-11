The Artisan Man expands with £30,000 investment and new jobs

Recently launched by Dromore man Jonny English, with a £30,000 investment and the creation of four jobs, this is the first stop in what Jonny hopes will be many similar stops along and over the border.

Already established with his own luxury cake business, Jonny is well known in the local bakery industry and supplies to businesses in south Belfast and Dromore.

Speaking about the launch of The Artisan Man, Jonny, explained: “This is an expansion to a business I’ve been operating from home and is something I have dreamt about for a long time. With the passing trade on this stretch of the road and nothing like The Artisan Man for miles around, the time felt right to open. I’m so pleased as business is much better than I’d forecasted for the initial launch phase.

Jonny English launches The Artisan Man at Boal's Lane, Dromore with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr

“It’s been word of mouth so far and I’ve already built up a little clientele of regular visitors, whether they’re commuting, on their way to a day out shopping or taking a break from working from home.

“I have a vision for a number of The Artisan Man food containers located on this side and the other side of the border so this outlet at Boals Lane is hopefully the first of many.”

Officially launching the new businesses, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Alderman Glenn Barr, added: “I was delighted to call with Jonny to wish him well with this extension to his business. I know that there will be good passing trade on this stretch of road and know he will be providing tasty snacks to those passing his van.”

A message from the Editor:

Jonny English launches The Artisan Man at Boal's Lane, Dromore with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.