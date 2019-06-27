Coach House B&B awarded five stars

Tourism NI has awarded five stars to the Coach House Boutique B&B in Dromore under its Accommodation Grading Scheme.

Newly constructed in 2016 from reclaimed architectural materials, guests can choose from individually decorated and designed rooms with fine period Edwardian furniture. The outdoor spa area also provides a touch of luxury.

Deborah Avery, Senior Quality Advisor, Quality and Standards team at Tourism NI, said: “The Coach House Boutique B&B offers a superb standard of accommodation and is a fantastic addition to the tourism product in the County Down area. The five star accommodation offers visitors a relaxing base with Hillsborough Castle, one of Northern Ireland’s must-see visitor attractions, only a short distance from the property. I commend Andrew and Sharon for their hard work and for offering visitors an exceptional standard of accommodation. Congratulations on a very well deserved five star rating.”

Commenting on the five star grading, proprietors Andrew and Sharon Tinsley added: “When we opened the Coach House B&B back in January 2018 we could never have believed the number of guests we would have stay with us, from all over the world. It was most rewarding to receive our five star accreditation at the end of our first year of business. We have worked extremely hard to deliver a five star experience for all our guests so they can leave County Down with a real appreciation of what it is that makes this place so exceptional.”

The property offers guests seclusion and peace as well as striking views over the valley to the Gillhall Estate and River Lagan. The B&B is an ideal base for locals and tourists to explore the wider County Down area including the historic Georgian village of Hillsborough, only ten minutes from the B&B and the majestic Mourne Mountains, which is forty minutes from the B&B.

For further information on Tourism NI’s Quality Grading Scheme, please visit tourismni.com