Children help at a Coffee Morning for Charity

A big thank you to everyone who supported Eurospar Dromara’s Community Coffee Morning held last month in the store on Rathfriland Road.

Local school children from across the community took part in baking for the coffee morning, including pupils from St. Michael’s Primary School, Dromara Primary School and Assumption Grammar.

Staff from Eurospar Dromara join local school children in handing over a cheque for £1,333.33 to Leo Donaghy from Cancer Fund for Children

All the children were outstanding bakers serving up lovely cheesecakes, buns and biscuits. An amazing £1,333.33 was raised from the coffee morning for local charity, Cancer Fund for Children.

Thanks to all of the school children and the community who turned up on the day of the coffee morning for some lovely coffee and treats. Thanks also to Amy Rooney, local face painter for dropping by on the day.