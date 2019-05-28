Banbridge SD Kells help raise £302 for Cancer Focus NI

Thank you to SD Kells and their staff for raising an amazing £302 at their recent coffee morning for Cancer Focus NI.

This will go a long way towards helping local cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland. SD Kells is a family run department chain with stores in Enniskillen, Omagh, Banbridge, Larne, Lurgan, Lisnaskea, Irvinestown, Belfast, Newtownards and Portadown. Cancer Focus NI are based across Northern Ireland and all money raised stays locally to care for patients and their families.