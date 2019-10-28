Alternative Heat are set to expand the firm

Banbridge based energy equipment and solutions company Alternative Heat are set to expand after securing planning permission for a new £5m fabrication building and warehouse.

In a welcome boost to the economy this investment will create up to 75 additional jobs including managerial, sales, admin, manufacturing and fabrication roles.

Under the proposal, which was approved by Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Planning Committee in September, a new fabrication building would be constructed next to the existing industrial premises situated on the Scarva Road, Banbridge along with a warehouse building and associated offices. Following on from planning approval the appointment for a contractor to carry out the works is now underway.

On a recent visit to the Alternative Heat premises Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell, congratulated the business: “Alternative Heat is a great example of one of the many successful businesses we have within our Borough. The company possesses a vision to grow and have laid out exciting plans for development and I would very much commend the company on their drive and determination”.

As specialists in the design, fabrication and installation of a wide range of Offsite Pre-Fabricated solutions, Alternative Heat are experiencing huge growth in demand for their innovative offerings. Installed as a fully integrated system, comprising of Prefabricated MEP Utility Cupboards, M&E Lateral and Riser Modules, a Modular Packaged Plantrooms, their systems offer major advantages to modern day construction methods.

Strong growth within the UK market has seen demand for their offsite commercial energy solutions increase, facilitating the need for further expansion within their teams and fabrication facilities, enabling the company to continue to grow from strength to strength.