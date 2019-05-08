Air Ambulance Charity Chat Show this Friday

Armagh City Hotel is the venue this Friday evening (May 10) for a fund raising event for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

In conjunction with Dungannon Firm, Greiner Packaging, this evening will consist of a Chat Show with some of Northern Irelands top Motor Cycle competitors including former Grand Prix star, Jeremy McWilliams, North West 200 Superbike winner, Glenn Irwin, IOM TT winner and former works Honda Rider, Philip McCallen, with former works Suzuki rider and close friend to the late Barry Sheene, now a leading TV pundit, Steve “Stavros” Parrish acting as compere for the evening.

Unfortunately, Adam McLean is unable to participate in this event and the organisers wish him well in his recovery.

Speaking on behalf of Greiner Packagings fundraising efforts, Ruth Spence, part of the Charity committee for Greiner Packaging said: “We are delighted to be supporting AANI this year

The Air Ambulance provides vital assistance in life threatening situations across Northern Ireland, and I think most people will have seen it in the sky in recent months. We are very much looking forward to this event and will continue to raise awareness and funds in a number of planned events throughout this year.”

Tickets, payable at the door, £10.

To find out more about Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and how you can support the charity, visit Air Ambulance Northern Irelands Facebook page, visit www.airambulanceni.org, or call 028 9262 2677.