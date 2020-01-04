30th AGM plans for local businesses

The 30th Annual General Meeting of Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd took place on Tuesday, December 3 in the Belmont Hotel.

Patrick Grimes, on behalf of the Chairman Robert Mowbray, welcomed everyone and reported that the Company continued to retain occupancy levels of almost 100% across the district at Banbridge Enterprise Centre, Banbridge Business Centre, Rathfriland Enterprise Centre and Gilford.

He added: “We believe that there is a definite need for larger units in the Banbridge area which would allow some of our current businesses to graduate to a larger space.

“It is the Company’s intention to continue to improve our property portfolio during the incoming year which we believe will provide benefits for our tenant

businesses and visitors.”

He continued by adding that the Company is delighted to have been involved in assisting new business starts in the Banbridge area through the Northern Ireland Business Start Up Programme.

He added: “This programme is now being delivered across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area by ourselves and our Enterprise Northern Ireland colleagues with funding provided by our local council.”

Banbridge District Enterprises also delivers other support initiatives such as Exploring Enterprise Programme which is aimed at those who are unemployed or under-employed and the Co Innovate Programme which supports existing businesses to explore innovation.

During 2019 Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd worked across Europe with the Erasmus plus programme and will continue to work with our European partners into 2020 and beyond.

Banbridge District Enterprises offers free space to Coder Dojo Banbridge and Banbridge Special Olympics for their meetings.

They have supported other local charities through donations and have supported the council through sponsorship of some of their business events.

During the year Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd worked in partnership with the other enterprise centres across the district to deliver a very successful Enterprise Week 2019 on behalf of our Borough Council.

This was an excellent example of partnership working.

Directors and invited guested were joined before dinner by guest speaker for the evening, Mr Roger Wilson, Chief Executive of Armagh City Banbridge and

Craigavon Borough Council.

Special thanks goes to everyone who has supported the Company over the past year and they look forward to another successful 12 months.

For more information about what Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd offer go to https://bdelonline.com/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bdelonline/.

Visitors can also call into their premises at Banbridge Enterprise Centre, Scarva Road Industrial Estate, Scarva Road Banbridge or call 028 4066 2260

or email info@bdelonline.com