Expect great things at Solitude Park

Lovers of great theatre and the great outdoors are in for a treat when Chapterhouse Threatre Company return to Solitude Park, Banbridge this month.

The company will be staging their latest production, the Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations, on Friday July 21 from 7.30pm – 10pm.

Great Expectations is the unforgettable story of love, family and friendship set in the depths of Victorian England. From the haunting marshlands of Kent to the bustling streets of Victorian London, this epic tale follows the fortunes of a young Pip as he falls in love, finds his fortune and makes his way in the world.

This beautiful romantic tale is brought to life with traditional music, full period costume and a host of colourful characters, from the dangerous convict Magwitch to the elusive Estella and of course, the eccentric and mysterious Miss Havisham.

One of the UK’s leading touring outdoor theatre companies, Chapterhouse are no strangers to Banbridge having visited the beautiful park with previous productions including Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Sherlock Holmes.

This delightful free theatre event is suitable for all ages and everyone is encouraged to bring along a picnic and enjoy an unforgettable evening of culture in the beautiful outdoor surroundings. Seating is provided however you can bring a cushion or rug to add a little comfort to the experience. Tea, coffee, soft drinks and tasty traybakes will also be available.

Booking is not required, so why not spend some special time with family and friends and come along to Solitude Park to follow Pip’s adventures of discovery and expectation in Dickens’ best loved tale.

In the Winter of 1999 Chapterhouse Theatre Company took its first steps towards becoming one of a number of touring theatre companies specialising in performing under the stars and at some of the most beautiful gardens the UK had to offer. The very first performance was at Herstmonceux Castle where the company performed Romeo and Juliet by the moat of the beautiful Tudor building. It was the start of an incredible 17 years which has seen the company go from strength to strength changing and adapting to new audiences and challenges every year but holding the same principals of producing warm, traditional and hopefully magical theatre in magical surroundings.