Banbridge Musical Society scoops top awards at AIMS gala night

Banbridge Musical Society has plenty to celebrate after notching up four prizes at the AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) annual Awards Gala in Killarney.

Little Shop of Horrors, staged by the society in the IMC Theatre last November, was awarded third place for Best Overall Show.

Ruairi McAlinden, who played Orin the dentist, was runner up in the Best Comedian category.

Niall O’Flaherty was runner up for Best Musical Director, and the trio of Claire Costello, Emma Kelly and Lauren Hill received the runner-up accolade in the Spirit of Aims for their portrayal of the street urchins in Little Shop.

Paddy McGennity, who has played many key roles in Banbridge Musical Society productions, was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of the ‘Man in the Chair’ with Newcastle Glees.

The Society’s next show, Seussical the Musical, which is based in the works of Dr Seuss, opens in the IMC Theatre in Banbridge on November 15.

Auditions for children will be held on Monday September 11 at 6pm in Abercorn Primary School.

Adult auditions will also be announced in the coming weeks.

New members are always very welcome so, if you’d like to be a part of an award-winning musical society, feel free to jo Banbridge Musical Society in September.

For more information about the society call 07707 698840 or find them on Facebook.