Runners invited to take on Slieve Croob 10k Challenge in support of NI Hospice

Runners are being invited to test their stamina at the TrustFord Slieve Croob 10k Challenge, which will take place in Dromara on Saturday, August 12.

The event, being held in support of NI Hospice, will see runners of all abilities scale the stunning course on Slieve Croob, the tallest of a group of peaks in the Dromara area.

Starting at Peter Morgan’s cottage in Finnis at 10am, the 10km challenge will see competitors race to the top of Slieve Croob and back to Finnis again.

All levels are welcome, from serious athletes to those taking part in the fun run and competitors who wish to walk the route to take in the stunning scenery at their own pace.

Although the serious runners won’t have time to admire the stunning panoramic scenery from the top of Slieve Croob with views of the Isle of Man, Lough Neagh, Scrabo Tower, Cave Hill to mention just a few, the fun runners and walkers can take it all in at their own pace.

According to the organisers, participants don’t need to worry about having to run across fields and over ditches as the course is “tarmac all the way”.

Dromara GAC are staging the event in association with the Northern Ireland Hospice, which offers specialist respite and palliative care to more than 3,500 children and adults each year.

Among those taking part will be local running star Zak Hanna, who lives on the slopes of Slieve Croob and runs for Newcastle AC. The 21-year-old athlete from Dromara represented Ireland in the World Mountain Running Championships in Bulgaria in 2016 and the 2017 European and World Championships in Italy.

Looking forward to the event, Martin Kearney, General Manager (Parts) at TrustFord, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Slieve Croob 10k Challenge, which looks set to be an exciting day. We’d like to wish all those taking part the best of luck.”

Runners/walkers can register for the event online at athleticsni.org or come along and register on the morning from 9am – 9.45am.

The entry fee is £10, and money raised will go towards the vital work of the hospice.