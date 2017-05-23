Underhill Rose come to Bronte Music Club

Underhill Rose will be playing at the Bronte Music Club on Tuesday June 6 at 8pm.

Harmonies, soul-touching lyrics, eye-catching stage presence - Underhill Rose has become synonymous with beautiful music

The trio earned a brand new legion of fans during their first ever tour of Northern Ireland in May of last year.

They are thrilled to be making a return visit to the Bronte Music Club in Rathfriland, where their live music went down a storm. Underhill Rose will be showcasing their new live album on the night.

Tickets, priced £15, are available now by contacting Andy on 07981019650 or email andyfrontier@gmail.com.