Daniel O'Donnell warns fans against following his 'false' Facebook page

Country music star Daniel O'Donnell has taken to Facebook to advise his fans they may have been receiving friend requests from a a false Daniel O'Donnell profile that looks exactly like this official page.

In a post on the Daniel O'Donnell official Facebook page, it says: "Hello friends. It has come to our attention that some of our fans have been receiving friend requests from a false Daniel O'Donnell profile that looks exactly like this official page. This is a fake profile and if you receive a friend request, please report it and delete it immediately."

The post adds: "All posts that come from this official page will have the blue tick next to Daniel's name which confirms that the post is authentic and verified. If a post that appears to come from Daniel doesn't have this blue tick, it has not come from the official page and should be reported.

"Thank you for reading and we're sorry if anyone was alarmed by this scam."

Daniel O'Donnell has had twenty UKTop 40 albums as well as fifteen Top 40 singles and has sold more than 10 million records to date.

In 2015, he became the first artist to have charted at least one new album in the UK charts for 28 consecutive years (1988–2015), when his latest album The Hank Williams Songbook entered the UK Artist Albums Chart at number 5.

A Daniel O'Donnell Visitors' Centre was opened in Dungloe in May, 2012, which displays all his gold discs, awards and wedding suit.[20]