Creative garden workshops planned

Dromore Town Hall is the place to be on Saturday, May 6, if you fancy getting crafty in the garden with a pair of workshops for adults and children under the expert guidance of artist Hazel Boland.

Delivered by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and supported by the Department for Communities the workshops are part of the ongoing Dromore Town Revitalisation initiative.

The first workshop which runs from 10am – 12noon gives adults the opportunity to create a wonderful Willow Garden Lantern guaranteed to light up any outdoor area on a summers evening.

Using traditional natural resources, participants will be shown how to manipulate the natural beauty of willow to construct a unique lantern which they will then decorate to their own individual designs using paper cutting techniques.

Children aged 7+ will have a magical time when they get to create their very own fantastical creature at the Secret Garden Troll workshop from 1pm – 3pm.

Hazel will guide the children on how they can sculpt a crafty character from clay and then decorate it using a variety of fabrics, wool and wood to create a truly grizzly troll figure to add colour and fun to any garden!

The cost for each workshop is £5 per person and advance booking is essential as places are limited to 12 participants. To book your place contact 028 4066 0605/0609.