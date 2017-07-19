Banbridge bands confirmed for Sunflowerfest line-up

Banbridge acts Nasa Assassin, known for their space age rock style, and Screaming Eagles, known for their song ‘Rock N Roll Soul’ which features in Amazon prime series ‘Sneaky Pete’, have been announced as part of the full line-up for Sunflowerfest, scheduled to take over Tubby’s Farm, Hillsborough from Friday July 28 – Sunday July 30.

The local acts will take to the stage amidst a line-up highlighted by Irish comedy-rap duo Rubberbandits, acclaimed Derry-born singer-songwriter Ryan Vail, fan favourites King Kong Company, and more.

Commenting on the local act’s role in this year’s outstanding line-up festival organiser Michael Magowan said: “I have no doubt that Nasa Assassin and Screaming Eagles will contribute to the energetic, diverse and innovative vibe Sunflowerfest is known for. I am looking forward to their performance, which will put them in front of hundreds of music enthusiasts from across the UK and Ireland and further afield.”

Tickets for Sunflowerfest start at £24.50 for a day ticket (including two children, aged 15 and under) and are available online at www.sunflowerfest.co.uk.