Another chance to see Steps in Belfast

Do to overwhelming demand, Steps have announced an extra Belfast date for their upcoming tour.

Marking their twentieth anniversary, the band have decided to perform an extra date, on November 12, at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Their riotous and bombastic new single Scared Of The Dark premiered last week going straight to No 1 on the i-Tunes and Amazon charts on release. The new album Tears On The Dancefloor is out April 21.

Steps are excited to take the new album on the road with the Party On The Dancefloor Tour.

With the extra dates added, the run will now kick off in Belfast on November 12, followed by Dublin on November 13 and will hit 13 cities across the UK and Ireland.

The second Belfast date will go on sale on Thursday March 16 at 9.00am