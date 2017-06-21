How healthy is your favourite snack?

Put down the breakfast pot because our favourite healthy treats might not actually be as good for us as first thought.

Latest findings from Wren Kitchens and registered nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed have researched into what those sugar-free, non-fat, zero calorie products are really doing to our bodies with their new tool, Behind the Label.

Behind the Label tool allows users to navigate between popular food and drink items that are often marketed, branded or perceived as healthy alternatives, analysing the nutritional composition of each with insight and guidance from various studies.

Could a doughnut actually be the healthier choice of snack? Try this quiz and see which one of your favourite treats are lurking with artificial sweeteners and fats.