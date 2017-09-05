Dromore event to raise awareness of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

Local ladies are being invited to a special charity event in Dromore on Saturday, September 9.

A Ladies’ Pamper Evening will take place at St Colman’s Church Hall between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

The event is being organised by Alison McNamara, from Kinallen, to raise awareness about Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) and money for The FASD Trust.

The pamper evening fundraiser is being held on September 9 to coincide with International FASD Awareness Day - a global initiative during which events are held to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking during pregnancy and the plight of individuals and families who struggle with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders.

Alison, originally from England, is working to raise awareness of the issue in Northern Ireland.

The event in St Colman’s will offer a variety of beauty treatments, with experts doing hair, nails and make-up. There will also be a raffle and stalls selling beauty/skincare products and jewellery.

Alison thanked all those who have donated prizes for the raffle, including local businesses, the Belfast Giants and one of the stars of the Real Housewives of Cheshire TV show.

Tickets for the event, priced £5 each, are available by calling Alison on 07775 644465 or by emailing alliemc49@hotmail.com

Alternatively, an admission fee of £7 can be paid at the door on the evening.

The ticket price includes a sparkling refreshment on arrival - prosecco or lemonade.

To find out more about Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders contact Alison or log on to www.fasdtrust.co.uk