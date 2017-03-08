Northern Ireland singletons wanted for new series of Blind Date

A legendary TV dating show makes its return to our screens this year and the production company behind it is looking for Northern Ireland singletons to take part.

The classic TV show, made famous with Cilla Black as host, is looking for single people for the programme who would like a chance at love and believe they have something wonderful to offer someone and can talk about it on national television.

The deadline for applications is Sunday March 12.

If you’re over the age of 18 you can apply to the show by emailing BlindDate@sotelevision.co.uk with reasons as to why you should be on the show.

The deadline for applications is Sunday March 12.