Ian Donaldson pens his debut novel

An author whose family hail from Dromore has just published his debut novel.

Ian Donaldson, who used to sing with Scottish band H2O in the 80s, with hits including ‘I Dream to Sleep’, ‘Just outside of Heaven’ and ‘Blue Diamond’, has just released ‘A Rainbow in the Basement’.

“The novel is published by Strident Publishing and the reviews on Amazon have been beautiful,” said Ian.

“It was launched recently at Glasgow’s Aye Write Book Festival, and it has also been nominated for The Saltire First Book Prize 2017.

“Donn Albright, who worked with Fantasy writer Ray Bradbury for over 50 years, has kindly written the Afterward for ‘Rainbow’ and allowed me to use this wonderful quote from the piece he gifted to me: ‘This is fine writing that rivals Ray Bradbury at his very best’.

“Of course, tears blinded me after I read this, I am a huge admirer of Ray Bradbury’s work.”

Describing the book, Ian explained: “It is a unique mix of magic and gritty reality that explores love and loss, friendship and family, sacrifice and innocence, miracles and wishes, and much more.

“Set in present day Glasgow, the story is told in a series of vivid flashbacks to Glasgow and Atlanta Georgia in the mid 70’s by Matthew Ellis.

“As I have family near Dromore in County Down – I took the liberty of rewriting a little piece of almost forgotten Irish History and weaved it into my novel: The Night of Big Wind of January 1839.

“Magic is more than a word - something Matthew Ellis discovered when he was 12. It was the year he crossed an ocean. His mother told him it was for the best. Many years later Matthew returns to Scotland. He has come in search of something, though he is unsure what. As he visits the neighbourhood of his Glasgow childhood, ferried by an extraordinary taxi driver, he recalls seeing Calvary and torching a dragon ship. How an exquisite friend revealed to him that magic is real and all around us, only it’s impossible to see with a closed heart.”

To coincide with the launch of the paperback version of the book, Ian also recently performed a reading at the East Kilbride Arts Centre, alongside Joe Hill, the son of renowned author Stephen King.

Ian’s book ‘A Rainbow in the Basement’ is on sale now from Amazon.