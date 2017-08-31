Eggheads want NI contestants

Popular TV game show, Eggheads, want contestants from Northern Ireland to take part in the up-and-coming new series.

The programme is made by 12 Yard Productions and filming for the 20th series begins in October.

"We know there is a rich heritage of quizzing in Northern Ireland and the teams we've had on from there in the past have proved a great challenge to our quizzing masterminds, the Eggheads, so now we want more teams to apply to put their general knowledge to the test," said a spokesperson.

If you think you've got what it takes to beat the Eggheads, email eggheads@12yard.com.

All applicants must be over 18 years of age and resident in the UK.

Eggheads is broadcast Monday to Friday at 6p.m. on BBC Two.