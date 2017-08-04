Afternoon tea event to raise funds for Dementia UK

A Banbridge woman will hold a tasty fundraiser for charity Dementia UK later this month in memory of her late mother.

Mo Gilliland’s mum, Elizabeth Gilliland, had third stage dementia and passed away in November 2016 at the age of 70.

Now, in tribute to the well-known Waringstown woman, who was a youth club leader for many years, Mo is planning to hold an afternoon tea fundraiser at Banbridge Hockey Club on Saturday, August 19.

Having found her mother’s illness very hard to deal with, Mo has dedicated herself to raising awareness and funds “so that others can educate and prepare themselves for living with someone with dementia.”

Mo is hoping that more than 120 people will turn up to enjoy afternoon tea, which will be served over four sittings - 12 noon, 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm.

“On the day we’ll also have a huge raffle with some amazing prizes like hot tub hire from Lisburn Hot Tubs, a voucher from award winning Sheer Perfection Hair Salon and many more,” Mo explained.

“Dv8 have donated jewellery that we can sell on the day, with all proceeds going to the charity, and Alison Peters from the Body Shop will be there selling products from which we will get a percentage for the charity.”

While Mo’s daughter Kayley Thorpe and friend Roberta Blakely have been busy selling tickets, places for some sittings are still available by calling Mo on 07878 223332.