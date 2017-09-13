VIDEO: Poignant UIster Rugby documentary highlights Nevin Spence legacy

It’s almost five years since Ulster Rugby star Nevin Spence passed away.

At just 22, he died, along with his brother Graham and father Noel, in an accident at the family farm in Hillsborough, County Down on September 15, 2012.

The Province has produced this superb 33-minute documentary, featuring some of the people closest to him, to hear about his values and characteristics, as well as the legacy that he’s left behind.

Video courtesy of Ulster Rugby.