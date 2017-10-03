RUGBY: Ulster captain Rory Best targets European return

Ulster captain, Rory Best, is aiming to be back in action for the second round European Champions Cup match away to La Rochelle in three weeks time,.

The Irish international hooker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury which has prevented his return to the Ulster jersey this season following his travels to New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions over the summer.

But at Monday’s launch for PRO14 clubs in the European Champions Cup which starts on Friday week, Best was optimistic that he could be back playing soon.

Ulster are due to play English side Wasps at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, October 13 in the opening round of their Pool games. They then go to French side La Rochelle for round two.

“It’s progressing (the injury) as expected,” Best said yesterday.

“Normally with injuries I try and push them on but we have a really good medical team up at Ulster and they’re talking closely with the guys in Dublin.

“Sometimes if you push it too much you can set yourself back and do more damage.

“At the minute I’m on course, hopefully for the second round of Europe. We’ll not set anything in stone but that’s a realistic goal.

“We’ll not say I’ll definitely be back for whatever day. Hopefully it comes forward but you never know it may slip. It’s nothing major, just a little frustrating.”

That would put Irish captain Best back in the mix for the November internationals.