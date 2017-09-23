Search

RUGBY: Saturday’s All Ireland League results

All Ireland League Results - Saturday, September 23

ULSTER BANK DIVISION 1A

Clontarf 33 - 16 St Mary’s College

Garryowen 29 - 17 Buccaneers

Lansdowne 25 - 5 Young Munster

Terenure College 39 - 35 Cork Constitution

UCD 36 - 8 Dublin University

ULSTER BANK DIVISION 1B

Ballymena 6 - 10 Dolphin

Ballynahinch 27 - 6 Old Wesley

Banbridge 31 - 31 U.C.C.

Naas 28 - 13 U.L. Bohemian

Shannon 18 - 3 Old Belvedere

ULSTER BANK DIVISOIN 2A

Blackrock College RFC 13 - 27 Cashel RFC

Galwegians 10 - 26 City of Armagh

Greystones 23 - 28 Galway Corinthians

Malone 21 - 14 Highfield

Queens University 31 - 37 Nenagh Ormond

ULSTER BANK DIVISION 2B

Skerries 27 - 34 Wanderers

City Of Derry 32 - 17 Belfast Harlequins

Navan RFC 13 - 20 Rainey OB

Old Crescent 45 - 26 MU Barnhall

Sundays Well 10 - 19 Dungannon

ULSTER BANK DIVISON 2C

Omagh 29 - 29 Midleton

Seapoint 12 - 8 Bangor

Sligo 36 - 14 Malahide

Tullamore 20 - 27 Thomond

Bective Rangers v Bruff - Late kick-off