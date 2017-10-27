RUGBY: Rory Best to win 200th Ulster cap

Rory Best will become the fourth Ulster player to reach the 200 caps milestone when he plays against Leinster on Saturday in the Guinness PRO14 at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast.

Best joins Andrew Trimble and Robbie Diack in the elite 200 club at the Province, with former player Roger Wilson also having attained the milestone.

However, while Best is also Ulster captain, the armband for the inter-pro derby will again be worn by Iain Henderson for the third consecutive match.

Meanwhile, as revealed by the News Letter on Friday morning, Aaron Cairns will make his first competitive start for Ulster at scrumhalf, while uncapped Jonny Stewart is named on the bench as cover at number nine.

With John Cooney and Dave Shanahan injured and Paul Marshall unavailable, Cairns is presented with the opportunity. The Ballynahinch man made one appearance off the bench almost a year ago against Edinbrugh.

Jean Deysel returns from injury and starts in the backrow.

Ulster Rugby team to play Leinster, Saturday 28th October at Kingspan Stadium, kick-off 6.30pm:

(1-8): Callum Black, Rory Best, Rodney Ah You, Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt), Sean Reidy, Chris Henry, Jean Deysel;

(9-15): Aaron Cairns, Christian Lealiifano, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Tommy Bowe, Charles Piutau.

Replacements (16-23): Rob Herring, Andy Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Robbie Diack, Jonny Stewart, Peter Nelson, Louis Ludik.