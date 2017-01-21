RUGBY: Draw made for Danske Bank Schools’ Cup fourth round

The top ranked teams in this year’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup entered at the fourth round draw stage with two set to make their exit when the ties are staged on February 4.

Wallace High School will entertain Omagh Academy and Sullivan Upper (Holywood) will make the short trip to Campbell College when they were paired in the draw made during half-time at the European Champions Cup tie between Ulster and Bordeaux at Kingspan Stadium.

The game between Rainey Endowed and Regent House was postponed due to a frozen pitch and Friends’ School and Coleraine face replay after a 10-all draw on Saturday.

The full fourth round draw is:

Friends’ School or Coleraine Grammar School v Grosvenor GS

Dalriada School v Ballymena Academy

Down High School v Methodist College, Belfast

Belfast Royal Academy v Rainey Endowed or Regent House

Wallace High v Omagh Academy

Campbell College v Sullivan Upper

Royal Belfast Academical Institution v Ballyclare High

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School v Royal School Armagh

The quarter-final draw for the Schools’ Bowl is:

Royal School Dungannon v Portadown College

Rainey Endowed or Regent House v Friends’ School, Lisburn or Coleraine Grammar School

Lurgan College v Dromore High

Limavady Grammar v Bangor Grammar

And in the Trophy, the semi-final draw is:

Foyle and Londonderry College v Larne Grammar

Banbridge Academy v Antrim Grammar