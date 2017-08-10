ULSTER GP: Thursday practice and race schedule

The opening races of the 2017 MCE Ulster Grand Prix take place on Thursday around the legendary Dundrod course.

Peter Hickman's 132mph lap during first practice on Wednesday on the Smiths BMW has raised expectations ahead of day two, with the British Superbike contender set to start from pole position in the Dundrod 150 Superbike race - the headline event on Thursday.

Michael Dunlop has been making steady progress with the Bennetts Suzuki at Dundrod.

Roads are closed around the course and will reopen no later than 9.30pm.

Practice and Race Schedule:

UGP Superstock Practice (30mins)

UGP Supersport Practice (30mins)

Peter Hickman set the pace on Wednesday in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.

UGP Superbikes (45mins).

Charles Hurst Motorcycles Dundrod 150

Race 1: Belfast International Airport Dundrod 150 National (5 laps)

Race 2: GymCo Ultra-Lightweight/ Lightweight (5 laps)

Race 3: DGH Services Dundrod 150 Challenge (5 laps)

Race 4: Topaz Airport Road Service Station Dundrod 150 Superbike (6 laps)

Race 5: CVRS Media Supertwins (5 laps)