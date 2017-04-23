Tandragee 100: Critical crash rider named as Italian Dario Cecconi

The rider involved in a serious crash at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday has been named as Italian competitor Dario Cecconi.

A popular face around the Irish road racing paddocks, Mr Cecconi remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Italy's Dario Cecconi in action at the Tandragee 100.

It is understood two riders were involved in the crash, which happened on the approach to Bells Crossroads on the final lap of the Senior Support race. The second rider escaped unscathed.

The main Superbike race and the Supertwin event were abandoned, while the section of the 5.3-mile course where the incident happened remained closed off for some time afterwards as an investigation was carried out.

Mr Cecconi was transported to Craigavon Area Hospital under a police escort.

Bad weather also hampered the event on Saturday, with heavy rain showers persisting for most of the day.

The Tandragee 100 was the first race on the 2017 Irish National calendar. Cookstown hosts the next meeting from April 28/29 in Co Tyrone prior to the North West 200 in May.