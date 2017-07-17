play-off loss for kilpatrick

Banbridge’s Richard Kilpatrick was edged out by Damien McGrane on the first play-off hole to miss out on the 36-hole Johnston, Mooney and O’Brien PGA Challenge at Carton House.

The pair put on a low-scoring exhibition over the Montgomerie course with McGrane signing for a seven under par 65 only for Kilpatrick to trump him with an eight under 64.

That sent the duo back down the par four opening hole with McGrane’s birdie sealing victory.

“We both hit two good drives down the first and Richard hit his approach in to five feet while I hit mine into three feet.

“He missed, I holed to win,” said McGrane who had nine birdies and a double bogey in his 65.

“It was one of those days, the weather was good, the course was good and I managed to hit it close.”

Mark Whelan (Castlewarden Golf & CC) finished third on six under par with Mark Staunton (Delgany GC) and David Higgins (Waterville Links) sharing fourth on five under.