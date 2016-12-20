GOLF: Team Three coast to Winter League success

All the latest news from Banbridge HC with Tommy Fee.
TEAM THREE WIN THE MERVYN STEWART WINTER LEAGUE
Team Three, led by Connor Doran, won the Winter League at Banbridge Golf Club by a massive 22 points, WRITES TOMMY FEE.
Their final match was a clear indicator of their superiority. They met Team 10, who were in second place, and beat them 20-8.
Gordon Haire 34, Sean McGreevey 32, Tony Lunney 31, Danny O’Boyle 31, Cathal O’Neill 30, Ian Craven 30, Joe Whiteside 29, Albert Morrison 29, Cecil Johnstone 27 and Brendan Magee 22 all won their games.
Connor Doran lost 28-33 against Eugene Weir. John McDowell lost 29- 32 against Brian Mulholland. Mel Hamill lost 27-32 against Martin Cassidy. Graham Shannon scored 31 points and defeated Robert Canning.
Those eight team points were just enough to keep Team 10 in second place, just one point clear of Team Two.
Everyone would agree that Team Three were worthy winners.
THE FINAL LEAGUE TABLE
Team Three went into the lead after round two and never lost it. They won seven matches, drew one and lost only one match.
Team 3 (Conor Doran) 157 pts
Team 10 (Eugene Weir) 135 pts
Team 2 (Rory Leonard) 134 pts
Team 9 (Rory Madeley) 131 pts
Team 4 (Jason Greenaway) 125 pts
Team 6 (Jonathan Ward) 117 pts
Team 7 (Paul McAleavey) 116 pts
Team 5 (Ken Stevenson) 114 pts
Team 1 (Richard Kilpatrick) 105 pts
Team 8 (Paul Magennis) 104 pts
THE TOP PLAYERS
The Winter League is over and here is a list of the top players from each team.
Team 1: David Cherry (won 6). Team 2: Joe Glass (won 9). Team 3: Albert Morrison (won 8). Team 4: Malcolm Russell (won 7. Drew 1) and Jim Minnis (won 7. Drew 1). Team 5: Alan Dale (won 6. Drew 1) and Paul Faulkner (won 6 drew 1). Team 6: John J Lennon (won 6. drew 2). Team 7: Paul McAleavey (won 6). Team 8: Bobby Geddis (won 7). Team 9: Sherwin Curran (won 8). Team 10: Martin Cassidy (won 8).
Joe Glass was the only player to win all of his nine matches.
FINAL ROUND WINNERS
Tom Mulholland (Team 8) was the top scorer in round nine. Tom had 36 points and he won the low section (0-10).
Verdun Bond (Team 7) came good in the final round, shooting 34 points. Verdun won the 11-14 handicap section.
Sherwin Curran (Team 9) played brilliantly throughout the Winter League. He scored 33 points in the final round and he was rewarded with a first-place finish in the 15-19 section.
Sam Wilkinson (Team 7) won the high section (20+) for the second time. He won with 31 points (32-1).
Rory Leonard (Team 2) played the 14 holes in five under par gross and he won the best gross prize for the fifth time.
Joe Glass (Team 2) won the prize for best senior with 34 points.
That was the third individual prize that Joe has won in the Mervyn Stewart Winter League.
THE LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
Every player on Team 3 played their part in what was a stunning victory in the Mervyn Stewart Winter League.
Here is a list of the players from Team 3 and what they achieved over the nine weeks:
Albert Morrison (won 8); Tony Lunney (won 7, drew 1); Gordon Haire (won 7); Cecil Johnston (won 6); Sean McGreevey (won 6); Danny O’Boyle (won 6); John McDowell (won 5, drew 2); Mel Hamill (won 5, drew 1); Ian Craven (won 5, drew 1); Joe Whiteside (won 5); Robert Canning (won 5); Connor Doran (won 4); Brendan Magee (won 4) and Cathal O’Neill (won 4).
Congrats to all 14 players.
SWEEP RESULTS
SUNDAY 11TH DECEMBER
Aidy McAvoy played the nine holes of the Sunday sweep course in one over par gross and he won it by one shot.]
There was a pretty big twos rollover and it was shared between David Cherry, Shane Rooney and Gordon Haire.
1st- Aidy McAvoy (14) Nett 30.
2nd- Kenny Jones (20) Nett 31.
3rd- John J. Lennon (10) Nett 32
4th- Mel Hamill (16) Nett 32.
MONDAY 12TH DECEMBER
This was a lucrative outing for Brian Mulholland. Not only did he win the 14 holes sweep but he also lifted a half share of the twos pot. The other half went to the great John Poots.
1st- Brian Mulholland (11) 35 pts
2nd- John Molloy (24) 33 pts
THURSDAY 15TH DECEMBER
Dennis Livingstone was well pleased with his victory in this 14 holes sweep.
“Shooting 37 points was fantastic. And to push Brian Mulholland and Joe Glass into the minor positions is the icing on the cake,” said Dennis.
1st- Dennis Livingstone (20) 37 pts
2nd- Brian Mulholland (11) 34 pts
3rd- Joe Glass (14) 34 pts
SATURDAY 17TH DECEMBER
Eamon McAnarney seems to relish the winter conditions at the local golf club. He played the 14 holes in last Saturday’s sweep in level par and lifted the top prize for the second week in succession.
Scoring 38 points one week and 37 the next is very impressive golf.
Winner: Eamon McAnarney (12) 37 pts
Runner-up: Ian Craven (14) 34 pts
Low Section (0-11): Alan McVey (8) 34 pts
Middle Section (12-17): Roy McAfee (12) 33 pts
High Section (18+): Stanley Dickson (19) 33 pts
Best Gross: Ken Stevenson (3) 28 gross pts
Best Senior: Kenny Arlow (11) 33 pts