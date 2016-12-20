GOLF: Team Three coast to Winter League success

All the latest news from Banbridge HC with Tommy Fee.

TEAM THREE WIN THE MERVYN STEWART WINTER LEAGUE

Joe Glass, the only player in the Winter League to win all of his nine matches.

Team Three, led by Connor Doran, won the Winter League at Banbridge Golf Club by a massive 22 points, WRITES TOMMY FEE.

Their final match was a clear indicator of their superiority. They met Team 10, who were in second place, and beat them 20-8.

Gordon Haire 34, Sean McGreevey 32, Tony Lunney 31, Danny O’Boyle 31, Cathal O’Neill 30, Ian Craven 30, Joe Whiteside 29, Albert Morrison 29, Cecil Johnstone 27 and Brendan Magee 22 all won their games.

Connor Doran lost 28-33 against Eugene Weir. John McDowell lost 29- 32 against Brian Mulholland. Mel Hamill lost 27-32 against Martin Cassidy. Graham Shannon scored 31 points and defeated Robert Canning.

Ian Craven is a man in form. Ian was a member of Team Three, the winners of the Winter League. And he followed that with a runners-up spot in last Saturdays sweep.

Those eight team points were just enough to keep Team 10 in second place, just one point clear of Team Two.

Everyone would agree that Team Three were worthy winners.

THE FINAL LEAGUE TABLE

Team Three went into the lead after round two and never lost it. They won seven matches, drew one and lost only one match.

Team 3 (Conor Doran) 157 pts

Team 10 (Eugene Weir) 135 pts

Team 2 (Rory Leonard) 134 pts

Team 9 (Rory Madeley) 131 pts

Team 4 (Jason Greenaway) 125 pts

Team 6 (Jonathan Ward) 117 pts

Team 7 (Paul McAleavey) 116 pts

Team 5 (Ken Stevenson) 114 pts

Team 1 (Richard Kilpatrick) 105 pts

Team 8 (Paul Magennis) 104 pts

THE TOP PLAYERS

The Winter League is over and here is a list of the top players from each team.

Team 1: David Cherry (won 6). Team 2: Joe Glass (won 9). Team 3: Albert Morrison (won 8). Team 4: Malcolm Russell (won 7. Drew 1) and Jim Minnis (won 7. Drew 1). Team 5: Alan Dale (won 6. Drew 1) and Paul Faulkner (won 6 drew 1). Team 6: John J Lennon (won 6. drew 2). Team 7: Paul McAleavey (won 6). Team 8: Bobby Geddis (won 7). Team 9: Sherwin Curran (won 8). Team 10: Martin Cassidy (won 8).

Joe Glass was the only player to win all of his nine matches.

FINAL ROUND WINNERS

Tom Mulholland (Team 8) was the top scorer in round nine. Tom had 36 points and he won the low section (0-10).

Verdun Bond (Team 7) came good in the final round, shooting 34 points. Verdun won the 11-14 handicap section.

Sherwin Curran (Team 9) played brilliantly throughout the Winter League. He scored 33 points in the final round and he was rewarded with a first-place finish in the 15-19 section.

Sam Wilkinson (Team 7) won the high section (20+) for the second time. He won with 31 points (32-1).

Rory Leonard (Team 2) played the 14 holes in five under par gross and he won the best gross prize for the fifth time.

Joe Glass (Team 2) won the prize for best senior with 34 points.

That was the third individual prize that Joe has won in the Mervyn Stewart Winter League.

THE LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Every player on Team 3 played their part in what was a stunning victory in the Mervyn Stewart Winter League.

Here is a list of the players from Team 3 and what they achieved over the nine weeks:

Albert Morrison (won 8); Tony Lunney (won 7, drew 1); Gordon Haire (won 7); Cecil Johnston (won 6); Sean McGreevey (won 6); Danny O’Boyle (won 6); John McDowell (won 5, drew 2); Mel Hamill (won 5, drew 1); Ian Craven (won 5, drew 1); Joe Whiteside (won 5); Robert Canning (won 5); Connor Doran (won 4); Brendan Magee (won 4) and Cathal O’Neill (won 4).

Congrats to all 14 players.

SWEEP RESULTS

SUNDAY 11TH DECEMBER

Aidy McAvoy played the nine holes of the Sunday sweep course in one over par gross and he won it by one shot.]

There was a pretty big twos rollover and it was shared between David Cherry, Shane Rooney and Gordon Haire.

1st- Aidy McAvoy (14) Nett 30.

2nd- Kenny Jones (20) Nett 31.

3rd- John J. Lennon (10) Nett 32

4th- Mel Hamill (16) Nett 32.

MONDAY 12TH DECEMBER

This was a lucrative outing for Brian Mulholland. Not only did he win the 14 holes sweep but he also lifted a half share of the twos pot. The other half went to the great John Poots.

1st- Brian Mulholland (11) 35 pts

2nd- John Molloy (24) 33 pts

THURSDAY 15TH DECEMBER

Dennis Livingstone was well pleased with his victory in this 14 holes sweep.

“Shooting 37 points was fantastic. And to push Brian Mulholland and Joe Glass into the minor positions is the icing on the cake,” said Dennis.

1st- Dennis Livingstone (20) 37 pts

2nd- Brian Mulholland (11) 34 pts

3rd- Joe Glass (14) 34 pts

SATURDAY 17TH DECEMBER

Eamon McAnarney seems to relish the winter conditions at the local golf club. He played the 14 holes in last Saturday’s sweep in level par and lifted the top prize for the second week in succession.

Scoring 38 points one week and 37 the next is very impressive golf.

Winner: Eamon McAnarney (12) 37 pts

Runner-up: Ian Craven (14) 34 pts

Low Section (0-11): Alan McVey (8) 34 pts

Middle Section (12-17): Roy McAfee (12) 33 pts

High Section (18+): Stanley Dickson (19) 33 pts

Best Gross: Ken Stevenson (3) 28 gross pts

Best Senior: Kenny Arlow (11) 33 pts