BSB: Robert English inspired by Superstock chance

Bangor’s Robert English is primed to take his chance in the cut and thrust National Superstock 1000 Championship this weekend at Donington Park.

English will compete in six rounds of the championship this year courtesy of a prize package of 16,000 Euros that he won after being named the ‘Young Racer of the Year’ in the Masters Superbike Championship in 2016.

English became the first rider ever to win the Masters Supersport and Superbike titles in successive years to collect the valuable prize, which was put up by award sponsors Mondello Park, Dawn International, AJ Plumbing Supplies, Pat Duke Plant Services and Megabikes.

He will again ride the IFS Yamaha R1 Superstock machine in 2017 as he splits his programme between racing at home and in selected rounds of the British championship this year.

“I am excited and motivated for the coming season,” English said.

“It will be a tough opening round as there will be a full grids of guys that have vastly more experience than me in the Superstock 1000 class.

“I’ll not let this effect my own performance as I’m there to learn and to improve my overall riding ability. We have been getting ready for this all winter and it’s great to finally be getting organised for the first round of the year,” he added.

“I would like to say a big thanks to all of the people supporting the award as well as my own loyal sponsors because without them this season would not be possible.”

Following Donington, the ‘Young Racer of the Year’ backing will take English to Brands Hatch twice, Oulton Park and Knockhill before he completes his schedule at Silverstone in September.