BOXING: Carl Frampton splits from Cyclone Promotions

Carl Frampton has confirmed he has split from Cyclone Promotions and Barry McGuigan

The relationship between former two-weight world champion Frampton and his promoter is believed to have broken down in recent months.

Frampton confirmed in a short statement via Twitter he had left Cyclone Promotion.

Frampton (30) was due to fight Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena in Belfast last month but the contest was cancelled after the Mexican suffered a freak pre-fight injury in his hotel room.

Frampton had earlier missed the weight for the fight and in the aftermath of the postponement, sources within the Frampton camp indicated that the boxer was not happy with Cyclone and that he was considering leaving.

In his statement Framtpon said: “I can confirm that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions,

“I would like to thank Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together.

“Having taken time to consider my future and discussed it with those closest to me, I am confident that now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands.

“I still believe that I am the best featherweight in the world and I promise my fans that I am continuing with my efforts to get my homecoming fight rescheduled in the very near future,” the statement concluded