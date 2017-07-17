MEN’S HOCKEY: Ireland to face Spain in quarter-finals

Ireland will play Spain in the Hockey World League 3 quarter-finals after a 2-0 defeat by Germany on Monday left them third in Pool B.

Tom Grambusch fired the pool winners in front early from a penalty corner in the Johannesburg encounter before a late strike from Martin Zwicker.

The Irish had already secured a quarter-final spot before their final pool match took place.

The results means they meet Spain, who finished second in Pool A.

Ireland created little from open play while Shane O’Donoghue failed to make the most of penalty corner opportunities.

After Grambusch grabbed the opener, Zwicker shot high into the Irish net after good work from Timm Herzbruch.

The top five from the South Africa tournament are guaranteed qualification for next year’s World Cup finals.

That means if Ireland defeat Spain they secure their place.

However, if they lose to Spain they go into the 5th-8th classification matches and fifth place would secure a spot at the World Cup finals

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, M Bell, C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, C Harte, S Cole.

Subs: J Carr, J Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, S Murray, J Duncan, S Loughrey.

Germany: M Appel, M Muller, L Windfeder, M Grambusch, M Trompertz, T Herzbruch, JP Rabente, T Grambusch, M Miltkau, B Furk, N Wellen.

Subs: J Gomoll, C Ruhr, D-E Linnekogel, M Zwicker, T Walter, J Meyer, F Weinke.